Grace Carter to bring headline tour to Birmingham

The London-born, Brighton-raised singer/songwriter has wasted no time in building on her inclusion in BBC's prestigious Sound of 2019 list, releasing the video for her new single Heal Me and announcing her list of European dates.

The video sees Grace reminisce on her younger years, featuring snippets of her as a child, but her career vision is definitely forward facing. As well as coming third in the credible BBC list, she was tipped by the likes of MTV, YouTube Music, Amazon and Ticketmaster in their coveted ones-to-watch lists.

Having previously toured with Haim, Dua Lipa, Walsall's Brit-winning rising star Jorja Smith, Mabel and Rag N Bone Man, and is now ready to go it alone on-stage.

Grace grew up in Brighton listening to the likes of Lauryn Hill and Nina Simone. She began songwriting during her school days, and at the age of 14 was already performing her own material in public. One year later, Grace had converted her bedroom into a makeshift recording studio and when she reached music college she taught herself the piano by watching YouTube videos.

Grace Carter appears at Birmingham's O2 Institute 3 on March 27. For tickets, priced at £13, click here.