Martin Kemp's Back to the 80s DJ night coming to Birmingham

Kemp has been having a blast with his fans, taking them back to the 80s - the decade which made him a household name alongside his brother Gary in new wave group Spandau Ballet.

He nearly brought the roof off Shrewsbury's The Buttermarket in December, so Kemp is continuing his tour and brings his Back to the 80s DJ set to Birmingham's The Mill in Digbeth on May 10.

A spokesperson said: "The tour boasted a string of rapturously-received sold out shows around the country in 2018. As the hitmaker behind Gold, True, and others, it’s safe to say Kemp knows a thing or two about the crème de la crème of what was a truly trailblazing decade for pop music.

"Let him be your guide on a night that will transport you back to the era on a rollercoaster ride of its finest pop picks."

Kemp was also due to appear at Stafford's Couture nightclub on April 6 as part of the tour, but this has been cancelled. He is also already bringing the show to Wolverhampton's Robin 2 in Bilston on June 22.

Alongside his music fame, Kemp is also a film and TV veteran who has starred in the likes of The Krays alongside his brother, EastEnders, while he hit the headlines with his memorable appearance on Channel 4's Celebrity Island With Bear Grylls last year.

Fancy dress is encouraged for the night, with a support guest DJ to be announced.

Tickets for the evening, which will run from 8pm to 11pm, cost £19.25 - including a booking fee - and can be bought here.