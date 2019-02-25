Sleaford Mods, Eton Alive - album review

At a time when the political and social structure is more warped (as well as other words that cannot be printed on a family newspaper's website) than ever, people standing up for us are worth more than their weight in gold.

This is the Nottingham duo's fifth record, and probably the most accessible to the widest audience.

A lot of their work slots firmly in the angrier side of social commentary - like IDLES do. Vocalist Jason Williamson snarls and spits over the top of the home-made electronic beats from Andrew Fearn.

This record has some of that for sure, the kind of aggy noise that led to them partnering with The Prodigy for the brilliant Ibiza on their 2015 record The Day Is My Enemy. But among that are some pretty sleek dark pop tunes, with the kind of moody, growling bass that through other instruments accompanied work by Joy Division and then New Order.

It's these tracks where Williamson spends more time singing that will make them more likeable to listeners more accustomed to chart hits.

Sleaford Mods are Andrew Fearn, left, and Jason Williamson

Chief among these is When You Come Up To Me. This could have been written by Gorillaz. Those punchy beats and chiming melodies create an underrated tour de force of sound that is far more powerful then its hushed nature first suggests. Williamson half sings/half speaks his views over the top.

We also have OBCT, which lives on those JD/NO-style basslines. It's like a dank, dark dance at the death disco. With some kazoo thrown in. This is one of the real genius tracks on the record.

We also have Kebab Spiders that slides in perfectly between the two styles. Some of those groovier melodies provide the undercurrent for Williamson's curse word-filled rants.

Then there are some 'classic' Mods moments. Discourse Dif provides the kind of fast-paced machine gun environment Williamson thrives on. Loud, aggy and frenetic. It's his bread and butter.

Big Burt, while slower, still fits the mould. His distinctive East Midlands accent lets rip good and proper as he takes aim at another part of modern life that displeases him over staggered bass.

This is arguably their best record yet - and is a rallying call to the nation.

Rating: 8/10

Sleaford Mods are playing Birmingham's O2 Institute on March 23