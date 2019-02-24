Menu

Multi-platinum selling songwriter t deliver masterclass in Birmingham for Women's History Month

By Rebecca Stanley | Music | Published:

Multi-platinum selling songwriter Carla Marie Williams is coming to Birmingham with her masterclass set to empower females during Women’s History Month.

She will deliver her songwriting masterclasses to future female songwriters, producers and artists at Pirate Studios from 11.30am to 5pm on Thursday, March 14.

The songwriter has penned hits for the likes of Beyonce, Britney Spears, Kylie Minogue, Kendrick Lamar, Alesha Dixon and more.

In 2016, Williams was nominated for two Grammy Awards for her work on Beyonce's Lemonade album.

To attend, register here now.

