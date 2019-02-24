Menu

Advertising

Happy Mondays to play Birmingham

By Rebecca Stanley | Music | Published:

Legendary Manchester band Happy Mondays are coming to Birmingham later this year.

Happy Mondays

Formed in Salford in 1980, the group is made up of Bez, Shaun Ryder, Rowette, Paul Ryder, Gary Whelan, Mark Day and Paul Davis.

The group are best known for songs such as Step On, Kinky Afro, Wrote for Luck, Loose Fit, Hallelujah, 24 Hour Party People and more.

The band's drew from influence from funk, house, and psychedelia in their music to pioneer the Madchester sound.

They initially disbanded in 1993 before reforming several times in subsequent years.

Happy Mondays will play Birmingham's O2 Academy on December 14.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.

Music Entertainment
Rebecca Stanley

By Rebecca Stanley
@becci_star

Entertainment journalist for Express & Star and Shropshire Star. Contact me: rebecca.stanley@expressandstar.co.uk

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News