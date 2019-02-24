Happy Mondays to play Birmingham

Formed in Salford in 1980, the group is made up of Bez, Shaun Ryder, Rowette, Paul Ryder, Gary Whelan, Mark Day and Paul Davis.

The group are best known for songs such as Step On, Kinky Afro, Wrote for Luck, Loose Fit, Hallelujah, 24 Hour Party People and more.

The band's drew from influence from funk, house, and psychedelia in their music to pioneer the Madchester sound.

They initially disbanded in 1993 before reforming several times in subsequent years.

Happy Mondays will play Birmingham's O2 Academy on December 14.

