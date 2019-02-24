Birmingham rockers The Good Water talk new music ahead of Midlands shows

The Brummie rockers, who enjoyed three back-to-back sell out show towards the end of 2018, are ready to release their fourth single, Colours.

And to make it a real occasion, they will be officially launching it with a headline slot at The Night Owl, in Digbeth, on March 30. Before that is a gig at the Hummingbird in Wolverhampton on March 9.

Meanwhile, behind the scenes, the three-piece band – made up of lead singer and guitarist Rob Clements, from Redditch, drummer and backing singer Tom Fisher, from Yardley Wood, and keyboard player and backing singer Stuart Webb, from Great Barr – have all been nominated for the Birmingham Music Awards.

The Good Water are releasing their fourth single, Colours, on March 28

The Good Water will be fighting it out with 15 other bands during in the 'best indie/alternative' category at finals, which will take place on May 16, at The Mill, also in Digbeth.

Fisher said: "The single will be officially released on March 28, just before our The Night Owl show.

"Colours is our fourth single release – and it’s psychedelic pop at its finest.

"It’s upbeat, funky and has a real bounce to it. It has Beach Boy-style harmonies and counter melodies all over the place.

Advertising

"There are a lot of soundscapes and a wonderful middle-eight section. It’s a little livelier than our last single, Tell Me, which had a lot of Indie influence.

"This has a more R&B and alternative-indie sound."

Fisher said although Colours was their fourth release, it was the one all three felt really defined who they were as a band.

The band has received a lot of airplay from the BBC Radio

Advertising

"Colours has brought in more of the sounds and influences we have incorporated into our music," he said.

"It also really introduces Stu a lot more and shows what we sound like now are a three piece.

"There’s a real mixture of sounds, showing the music that Rob and Stu can create together.

"Meanwhile, I’m sitting in the middle keeping it all together.

"It’s like if you had a shirt, Rob and Stu would be either side and I would be the buttons down the middle. I think I’ll call it the button beat – I've just made that up."

The Good Water are hopeful Colours will get the same good reception the three previous tracks have received, with a lot of support from the BBC Radio.

"See Your Light was extensively played on BBC 6 Music , while Mansaid received airtime on BBC Radio 2.

The Good Water performed an acoustic set at the Actress & Bishop in Birmingham

Tell Me was played on BBC Radio Wales and BBC Introducing, thanks to support from DJ presenter Danny de Reybekill.

"We’ve received a lot of support so far," said Fisher. "We played the Dark Horse pub in Moseley, supporting Swedish band Les Big Byrd, which was another good experience.

"We also played an acoustic set at the Actress & Bishop in January, which was very laid back and gave us the chance to try some new things out.

"Of course we had our second back-to-back sell out shows in Birmingham.

"Our headline set at The Sunflower Lounge just before Christmas was brilliant and followed our sell out at the Actress with The Sheepdogs, as well as another sell out in London in between.

"We’re also playing The Hummingbird in Wolverhampton on March 9 and Notting Hill Arts Club, London on March 15, before our headline gig on March 30.

"Tickets are now on sale for The Night Owl and we’re hoping it’ll be another sell out show."

The Good Water enjoyed back-to-back sell out shows in 2018, and have three more gigs lined up in March

And as for the music award nomination, Fisher added: "The nomination came completely out of the blue and we didn’t know too much about it but it’s great to be in there with so many good bands.

"All of the acts on the shortlist are big names in the local area and it’s quite strange because one of the bands, Riscas, I actually taught at music college.

"The ceremony will be in May. We’re not expecting to win but it would be great and we’re sure it’ll be a good night."

To keep up to date with The Good Water, follow the band on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

For tickets to The Night Owl gig, go to https://bit.ly/2RPyJz2