Marc Almond, Human League, Kate Nash and more to perform at Birmingham Pride 2019

Other acts confirmed for the two-day event include Faithless, Sigala, Mya, DJ Hannah Wants and The Black Madonna, with more to be announced.

The theme of this year's festival is Love Out Loud, with a statement on the festival's website saying: "In a world where oppression and persecution of the LGBTQ+ community still exists, teen suicide continues to be a major issue and trans rights are being pushed back, even in countries considered to be progressive, now is the year to ‘Love Out Loud’."

Last year saw tens of thousands of revellers take to the streets of Birmingham for the annual event, including the pride parade.

Huge crowds watched colourful floats in the procession, with large cheers greeting staff from West Midlands Police, West Midlands Ambulance Service and West Midlands Fire Service.

Headline artists at the festival included Rudimental, Jake Shears from the Scissor Sisters and Beth Ditto.

Birmingham Pride takes place on May 25 to 26.

