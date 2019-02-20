Birmingham return for Monster Truck

The Canadians are rolling over the O2 Academy 2 on April 18, and are dragging along their compatriots Royal Tusk for the ride.

The Hamilton, Ontario, four-piece are back on a 25-date European tour to promote third album True Rockers, which hit the shelves and streaming services via Mascot Records in September last year.

Monster Truck finished 2018 with another European arena tour with Black Stone Cherry, and they will be coming back to play songs from True Rockers, as well as some of their classics.

By the time the tour comes around it will have been two years since their last headline run outside the US and Canada. Talking about returning, vocalist and bassist Jon 'Marv' Harvey said: “I f***ing love Europe and the UK!

"I’m so excited to come back and play a proper headline set to our supporters. We have an incredible night of rock 'n' roll planned. It will be a night no-one will ever forget.”

Guitarist Jeremy Widerman added: “One of our favourite things to do is tour Europe and the UK and when we get a chance to headline it’s even better. Expect a long, raucous set filled with songs from every album.”

True Rockers was written during their time on the road with the likes of Cannock lad Glenn Hughes' Deep Purple, Billy Talent, Jane’s Addiction and Nickelback - whom they supported at the Genting Arena, now Resorts World Arena, also in Birmingham, in October 2016.

It was produced by Dan Weller (SiKth, Young Guns, Enter Shikari) at Echo Mountain Studios in Asheville, North Carolina, in July 2017.

Harvey added: “We want people to listen to it and have fun, have as much fun as possible.” “Yeah, that’s what I was gonna say too,” adds Widerman. “I mean right off the beginning of the album you hear me scream at Marv. That just kicks off the entire vibe of the album. Us in a room, having fun, joking and yelling at each other.”

Tickets to the gig, priced at £16.90, are still available here.