Bilston's Robin 2 gig for Sari Schorr

Following the release of her latest album Never Say Never last year and her tour with King King, New York-born Sari Schorr is returning to Wolverhampton on her headline Never Say Never 2019 UK Tour.

Tickets for the April 10 show are available for £13 here, or are £15 on the door.

A spokesperson said: "Sari Schorr has a voice like no other - hyper powerful, husky, muscular, with an incredible texture and range. She delivers sentences as a boxer would throw an uppercut to his opponent."

In 2016, Sari burst onto the blues-rock scene with her critically acclaimed debut album A Force Of Nature, produced by iconic British blues pioneer Mike Vernon (David Bowie, Eric Clapton, John Mayall, Fleetwood Mac, Peter Green).

And two years later, Sari broke new ground with her sophomore album Never Say Never. She insisted it was recorded live to capture the raw energy of her music.

The spokesperson continued: "She ventured deeper into her personal life. In the process, Sari revealed herself with a vulnerability and honesty that she admits was as painful as it was healing.

"Her songs are highly crafted with vibrant lyrics that highlight just how good Sari is at invoking passion, grit, and empathy."

Sari’s success comes after years trudging the rugged road of the hard-working blues woman, much like Wednesbury-born star Joanne Shaw Taylor had to. From her humble beginnings working the music scene in the legendary fierce South Bronx of New York and on Manhattan’s Lower East Side, to a performance at Carnegie Hall, the operatically-trained Sari won through.

As her spokesperson concluded: "Sari’s home is her suitcase and her path has always taken her on the road less travelled. Her life is a story of never giving up, being true to yourself and pursuing your passions against all odds.

"It’s a story that is incredibly inspirational and a reminder why we should Never Say Never."