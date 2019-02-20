Alice Cooper to play Birmingham show

The headline tour marks 50 years since the rocker and his band released their first album, Pretties for You, featuring hit single Reflected.

After several years of little success, the Alice Cooper band rose to fame in 1971 with the hit single I'm Eighteen and the album Love It to Death.

They since released hits such as School's Out, Poison, No More Mr Nice Guy, Under My Wheels, Feed My Frankenstein and more.

The 71-year-old musician has also found fame as a film actor, a golfing celebrity, a restaurateur, and, since 2004, a popular radio DJ with his classic rock show Nights with Alice Cooper.

The group will be supported by The Stranglers and Wayne Kramer's MC50 on the tour.

Alice Cooper will perform at Birmingham's Resorts World Arena on October 11.

Tickets go on sale at 10am this Friday.

