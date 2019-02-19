Unsigned Birmingham band MeMe Detroit launch video competition

The rockers, who released debut album Live To Love You'll Love To Live in 2016 and followed it up with last year's EP Life In The Now, are about to release their latest single Will You Be My Lie? taken from that EP.

A short narrative film is to be shot in Worcester with director Dwane Perks that will double up as the track's video. And Meme is giving six people the chance to appear in it with her.

"We’re excited to say we’re shooting a short film which will double as our next music video," she said. "Working with the awesome director Dwane Perks, this is going to be our most ambitious video to date and although I’m feeling the pressure, I’m mega excited! Eek!"

The video will be a narrative, cinematic work for our track ‘Will you be my Lie?’ (Taken from our ‘Life in the now’ EP) and we’re holding a competition to give 6 of you the chance to be in it!*

To enter, all people need to do is fire an email off to MeMe's self-run management company Soul Rock Central Records, also based in Birmingham, at info@soulrockcentral.co.uk

Stick the words “video contest” in the subject line, and include your name, age, a selfie photo and one or two sentences on why you think you should be in the video in the email itself.

MeMe added: "We picked the first three winners on Monday night at 7pm, and the final three will be this Thursday at 6pm - announcing it live on Facebook and Instagram.

"Are you ready? Bosh! Good luck!"

Filming for the video will take place in Worcester on a date to be confirmed by MeMe, and entrants must be aged 18 years and over.