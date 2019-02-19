Nick Cave to bring conversation event to Birmingham

The 61-year-old musician, author, screenwriter, composer and actor is best known as the frontman of Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds.

The band has released 16 studio albums, the most recent being 2016's Skeleton Tree.

Cave co-wrote, scored and starred in the 1988 Australian prison film Ghosts... of the Civil Dead, directed by John Hillcoat. He also wrote the screenplay for Hillcoat's bushranger film The Proposition, and composed the soundtrack with frequent collaborator Warren Ellis.

The pair's film score credits include The Assassination of Jesse James by the The Road, Lawless, and Hell or High Water.

Cave's songs have been covered by a variety of artists including Johnny Cash, Metallica and Arctic Monkeys.

He was inducted in the ARIA Hall of Fame in 2007.

Conversations with Nick Cave comes to Birmingham's Symphony Hall on June 17.

