Lewis Capaldi to perform in Birmingham

By Rebecca Stanley | Music | Published:

Scottish singer/songwriter Lewis Capaldi will play Birmingham later this year.

Lewis Capaldi

The announcement comes in support of his debut album Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent that will be released on May 17.

Lewis is best known for songs such as Lost on You, Grace, Bruises and Someone You Loved.

He is nominated for the Brit Critics' Choice Award this year, alongside Mahalia and Sam Fender.

Lewis Capaldi will perform at Birmingham's O2 Academy on November 25.

Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10am.

For more information, click here.

Rebecca Stanley

Entertainment journalist for Express & Star and Shropshire Star. Contact me: rebecca.stanley@expressandstar.co.uk

