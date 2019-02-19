Lewis Capaldi to perform in Birmingham

The announcement comes in support of his debut album Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent that will be released on May 17.

Lewis is best known for songs such as Lost on You, Grace, Bruises and Someone You Loved.

He is nominated for the Brit Critics' Choice Award this year, alongside Mahalia and Sam Fender.

Lewis Capaldi will perform at Birmingham's O2 Academy on November 25.

Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10am.

For more information, click here.