Advertising
Stray Cats to bring anniversary tour to Birmingham
The original founding members of American rock and roll trio, Stray Cats, are celebrating their 40th anniversary with their first new album in 26 years and a headline UK tour coming to Birmingham.
Formed in 1979, the trio are best known for songs such as Runaway Boys, Sexy and 17, Look at That Cadillac, I Won't Stand in Your Way, Rock This Town and Stray Cat Strut.
Single Rock This Town was listed as one of the songs that shaped rock and roll by the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
The group split in 2009 before re-uniting in 2018 to release a new album and anniversary tour.
Stray Cats will play Birmingham's O2 Academy on June 23.
For more information and to buy tickets, click here.
Most Read
Advertising
Login or Register to comment