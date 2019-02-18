Stray Cats to bring anniversary tour to Birmingham

Formed in 1979, the trio are best known for songs such as Runaway Boys, Sexy and 17, Look at That Cadillac, I Won't Stand in Your Way, Rock This Town and Stray Cat Strut.

Single Rock This Town was listed as one of the songs that shaped rock and roll by the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

The group split in 2009 before re-uniting in 2018 to release a new album and anniversary tour.

Stray Cats will play Birmingham's O2 Academy on June 23.

