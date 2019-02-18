Rod Stewart extends UK tour with Birmingham date

Due to the huge demand for the previously announced shows, including one at Wolverhampton's Molineux Stadium, Rod is playing extra arena dates in support of the release of his 30th studio album Blood Red Roses which debuted at number one.

Read more:

The fully seated tour is being promoted by Cuffe and Taylor whose director Peter Taylor said: “Rod Stewart continues to wow fans both old and new across the world.

"The demand for his UK shows in 2019 has been phenomenal so we are delighted to be adding a Birmingham date to what is going to be a magnificent tour.

“These winter arena dates compliment what is mostly an outdoor summer tour and we can’t wait to get back on the road to witness hundreds of thousands of people enjoying the most incredible night watching Rod perform live.”

Fans can expect to hear classics such as Maggie May, The First Cut is the Deepest and Hot Legs, as well as tracks from his new album Blood Red Roses.

Sir Rod is one of the best-selling artists of all time, with more than 200 million records sold worldwide. In 2008, Billboard magazine ranked him the 17th most successful artist on the Billboard Hot 100 All-Time Top Artists.

Advertising

The 74-year-old star has won both a Grammy and Brit Award, and was inducted into the US Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1994, the UK Music Hall of Fame in 2006, and was inducted a second time into the US Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2012 as a member of Faces.

Rod Stewart comes to Arena Birmingham on December 13.

Tickets go on sale at 9am this Friday.

For more information, click here.