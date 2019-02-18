Frozen star Saara Aalto to perform in Birmingham

After winning the hearts of the nation on Dancing on Ice, Saara Aalto will come to the city's Glee Club.

Finnish vocalist Saara has had an exciting few years being the runner up of X Factor 2018, performing the voice of Anna from the iconic Disney Frozen film and performing at the Eurovision Song Contest just last year.

Her recent performance of skating and singing Let It Go on the ITV show, meant she has been nicknamed the Queen of the Ice.

The night promises to offer a performance of her hit singles and songs from her favourite musicals, along with a Q&A with the audience.

Saara added: “The past 3 years have been a complete whirlwind,

"I’ve achieved things beyond my wildest dreams & that is from connecting with so many incredible people in the UK,

"That is what tonight is going to be all about - singing the songs both the audience and myself love and connecting on that personal level. I can’t wait! Let’s get fabulous.”

A night with Saara Aalto comes to Birmingham's Glee Club on June 3.

