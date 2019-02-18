Birmingham show for Hang Tight

The four-piece, who say they "sound reminiscent of Tony Hawk Pro Skater videogame soundtracks mixed with new wave surf rock", will be at the Second City's The Flapper, just off Brindleyplace, supporting Victory Lane on March 14.

Their new single It's So Whatever has just been released and can be viewed on their YouTube channel. It follows on from their debut EP, Grind, in 2017.

Victory Lane will headline the evening brought to fans by Suprise Your Dead Music at The Flapper. Their latest release was the single Can't Let You Back In last year.

Tickets for the show, priced at £6.98, can be bought here.