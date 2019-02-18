Menu

Advertising

Birmingham show for Hang Tight

By Leigh Sanders | Music | Published:

New Jersey punk rockers Hang Tight are coming to Birmingham to promote their new single.

Hang Tight are in Birmingham supporting Victory Lane

The four-piece, who say they "sound reminiscent of Tony Hawk Pro Skater videogame soundtracks mixed with new wave surf rock", will be at the Second City's The Flapper, just off Brindleyplace, supporting Victory Lane on March 14.

Their new single It's So Whatever has just been released and can be viewed on their YouTube channel. It follows on from their debut EP, Grind, in 2017.

Victory Lane will headline the evening brought to fans by Suprise Your Dead Music at The Flapper. Their latest release was the single Can't Let You Back In last year.

Tickets for the show, priced at £6.98, can be bought here.

Music Entertainment
Leigh Sanders

By Leigh Sanders
@LSanders_Star

Senior sub editor for the MNA portfolio and entertainments writer leaning towards features and reviews. Get releases to me at leigh.sanders@expressandstar.co.uk

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News