Birmingham gig for Tirzah

Following the critical acclaim for Devotion - including being voted the No1 album of 2018 by both Mixmag and Bleep - Essex-born Tirzah has announced a run of live dates for the Spring, which includes Kings Heath's Hare & Hound's on March 31.

Described as “a modern soul and r’n’b singer of the highest calibre", Tirzah, aged 30, could be one to watch for the future.

Tickets to the gig, priced at £11, can be bought here.