Bananarama to take part in Q&A session in Birmingham

The music stars will take place in a question and answer session at the city's Glee Club as well as perform material from new album In Stereo.

Formed in 1981, the group - formerly completed by members Siobhan Fahey and later Jacquie O'Sullivan - are best known for songs such as It Ain't What You Do, Really Saying Something, Shy Boy, Love In The First Degree, Venus, I Heard A Rumour and Cruel Summer.

They topped the Australian ARIA albums chart in June 1988 with hit album Wow! and earned Brit Award nominations for Best British Single for Love in the First Degree, and Best Music Video for their 1988 hit cover of The Supremes single Nathan Jones.

The group also featured on the 1984 Band Aid single Do The Know It's Christmas?.

Bananarama will perform at Birmingham's Glee Club on April 28.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.