A Certain Ratio in Wolverhampton and Birmingham

By John Corser | Music | Published:

Manchester band a Certain Ratio is celebrating its 40th anniversary with a UK tour.

A Certain Ratio are celebrating their 40th anniversary

The tour comes to the area twice in its duration - firstly in Wolverhampton on May 10 with a concert in Newhampton Arts Centre, Dunkley Street, and then again at Birmingham's The Crossing on November 9.

The post punk group, which spent seven years on Manchester's Factory Records, released its last album in 2008.

