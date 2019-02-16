Wolverhampton's Elizabeth Fields launches single at Pizza Express Birmingham

The former The Ticket Unsigned page star has been hard at work planning the big night, and will reveal her new single Don't Wanna Know It to fans at the Pizza Express restaurant on Birmingham's Brindleyplace on April 26.

The show, called An evening with Elizabeth Fields & Special Guests, is the latest event in the Pizza Express Live series.

Her debut album 100,000 Welcomes was out at the beginning of last year, and this single is taken from that.

Elizabeth, who performs with her backing band The Elizabeth Fields Collective – which features another former The Ticket Unsigned star Clare Rogoff, will be playing fan favourites from that album on the night.

A statement on the Pizza Express ticket page says: "It will be an evening of fine music by one of the region's most unique figures. There is something for everyone with a fusion of different genres such as blues, world, jazz and folk, this really isn’t a night to be missed.

"Expect fine food, unique music and an event for the whole family."

Doors open at 6.30pm with the action beginning at 8.30pm. Tickets are £10, which can be bought here.

Before then, The Elizabeth Fields Collective will be playing a show on March 22 at The Blue Piano, Harbourne Road, Birmingham. Doors for that date open at 7pm and admission is free.

For more information on Elizabeth and her work, visit her website ElizabethFields.co.uk