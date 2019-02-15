Wheatus to play Birmingham

Formed in 1995, the band are best known for his singles American in Amsterdam, A Little Respect, Wannabe Gangster and Teenage Dirtbag.

Wheatus - Teenage Dirtbag

Single Teenage Dirtbag appeared in the movie Loser and the HBO miniseries Generation Kill and was most recently used as an acoustic opening for the anti-bully film Bully, and Netflix Original series Girlboss.

The seven-piece group has released six studio albums, and are currently working on their seventh.

Wheatus will play The Mill in Digbeth on May 14.

