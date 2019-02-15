Ozzy Osbourne recovering at home after health scare

Sharon Osbourne, on her TV show The Talk, provided the latest update on her husband's health.

She said: "He's doing great. He's out of ICU and he's doing good. He's breathing on his own and I just want to say a huge thank you to everybody that has reached out with good wishes.

"He is overcome by the response that he's had, and it's kind of bittersweet because he's so overwhelmed with it, but he's sad too."

The Birmingham rock legend was rushed to intensive care amid concerns about his health, according to earlier reports.

The 70-year-old was allegedly sent to the critical facility in a private hospital after his bronchitis worsened, amid fears he could develop pneumonia.

The icon saod he was "devastated" to cancel the shows, which would have seen him play Resorts World Area on February 9 alongside West Bromwich metal icons Judas Priest – along with a string of shows across Europe.