Menu

Advertising

Hellogoodbye to play Birmingham

By Rebecca Stanley | Music | Published:

Pop rock band Hellogoodbye will play a show Birmingham later this year.

Hellogoodbye

Formed in 2001 by singer Forrest Kline, the California quartet are best known for songs such as Shimmy Shimmy Quarter Turnb, Oh It Is Love, Baby It's Fact, All of Your Like and Here (In Your Arms).

Hellogoodbye - Here (In Your Arms)

The group has released four full-length studio albums, including 2018's S'Only Natural.

Hellogoodbye will also perform at this year's Slam Dunk Festival alongside the likes of All Time Low, NOFX, Bad Religion, New Found Glory and more.

They will play Birmingham's O2 Academy on May 21.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.

Music Entertainment
Rebecca Stanley

By Rebecca Stanley
@becci_star

Entertainment journalist for Express & Star and Shropshire Star. Contact me: rebecca.stanley@expressandstar.co.uk

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News