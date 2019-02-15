Hellogoodbye to play Birmingham

Formed in 2001 by singer Forrest Kline, the California quartet are best known for songs such as Shimmy Shimmy Quarter Turnb, Oh It Is Love, Baby It's Fact, All of Your Like and Here (In Your Arms).

Hellogoodbye - Here (In Your Arms)

The group has released four full-length studio albums, including 2018's S'Only Natural.

Hellogoodbye will also perform at this year's Slam Dunk Festival alongside the likes of All Time Low, NOFX, Bad Religion, New Found Glory and more.

They will play Birmingham's O2 Academy on May 21.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.