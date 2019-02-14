Vonda Shepard and Sharon Corr to play Birmingham

Vonda first shot to fame through her long running appearances, performances and musical accompaniment on the smash hit US TV show Ally McBeal.

The theme song, Searching My Soul, reached the top 10 in the UK and Vonda released a series of Ally inspired albums which went on to sell 12 million copies worldwide.

Sharon along with her siblings, formed one of the biggest selling Irish bands of all time, The Corrs in 1990. After years of touring, 45 million albums sold and impressive number of hits The Corrs took time off.

In 2009 Sharon launched her solo career with the release of her debut album Dream of You followed by The Same Sun in 2014 and became a judge on the Irish edition of The Voice.

The show will feature songs from their solo catalogues alongside some of the most memorable songs they have become associated with, such as Tell Him, Dreams, Maryland, Radio, Hooked On A Feeling, Smalltown Boy, I Only Want To Be With You, Baby Don’t You Break My Heart Slow, Take A Minute, Walk Away Rene, We Could Be Lovers, You Belong To Me and So Young.

Speaking of the impending tour Vonda and Sharon, friends away from the music as well as on stage, are excited about what lies ahead, with Vonda saying: “Sharon and I are very good friends, and love each other’s company and music.

Vonda Shepard

“We thought it would be fun to combine our musicianship and voices, she feels almost like a sister to me, and our voices should blend really beautifully.

“Mostly we want to hang out in the van together.

“No, seriously, we thought we’d each do a set of material, where we each sit in on a couple of songs, and of course both of us will play our hits within our sets, then at the end come together for some really deep, rich songs that will feature our vocals.

“It should be really intimate, but also fun and at times a big party.”

Although Sharon, it’s more about the food and soul and friendship, off-stage of course, whilst serving up a delectable main course on stage, adding:“Vonda and I are super excited - we’ve been talking about doing this for years and now finally we are!

“We are dear friends so getting to hang out more - doing what we both love is amazing. Vonda and I often talk about how blessed we are to do what we do - sing- play - perform - express ourselves and it’s a job.

“Also we can have dinner every night now.

Sharon Corr

“We will each play a set of our own songs - and then come together to sing songs we both love.

“I think the show will be very dynamic and it’s always incredible to explore working and collaborating with another artist - Vonda being one of my favourites.

“The audience are in for a treat. Let’s call it food for the soul.”

Vonda Shepard and Sharron Corr will play Birmingham Town Hall on March 6.

