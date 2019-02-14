Mott The Hoople to play Birmingham

From 1969 to 1973, Mott The Hoople's songwriting duties were split between Ian Hunter and Mick Ralphs, as well as the odd notable exception from Verden Allen.

By the end of 1973, Mick and Verden had both left the band leaving Ian as the sole songwriter, with the notable exception of Overend Watts fan favourite, Born Late ’68.

With Ian now given free reign, 1974’s Mott The Hoople explored ideas and concepts that are now widely credited as having influenced everyone from the punk movement to Queen.

The year was also arguably Mott’s most intensely creative period with the studio album, four hit singles - Roll Away The Stone, The Golden Age Of Rock ’n’ Roll, Foxy Foxy and Saturday Gigs - plus a live album, half of which was taken from their week long stint at the Uris Theatre, Broadway.

Mott The Hoople will play Birmingham's Symphony Hall on April 21.

