Midge Ure to play tracks from Vienna and Visage albums in Birmingham

Speaking of the tour, James 'Midge' Ure OBE said: "Autumn 1979 was a pivotal point in my career trajectory,"

"Over the previous two years I had grown from pop band (Slik) to post punk band (The Rich Kids) to being a stand in guitarist for Thin Lizzy.

"Over the course of autumn into winter 1979, while working on the Visage project with Billy Currie, I was invited to join Ultravox.

"The work we did that winter on the Vienna album was an exhilarating rush of creativity the likes of which I had never experienced before.

“Forty years later I want to celebrate this period and as we pass from 2019 into 2020 play the Vienna album in its entirety along with highlights from the eponymous Visage album".

The 65-year-old musician is best known for hit songs such as That Certain Smile, All Stood Still, Dancing With Tears in My Eyes, The Man WHo Sold the World, Breathe, If I Was and more.

Midge, who also found fame with bands such as Thin Lizzy and Visage, co-wrote and produced the charity single Do They Know It's Christmas?, which has sold 3.7 million copies in the UK. The song is the second highest selling single in UK chart history.

He co-organised Band Aid, Live Aid and Live 8 with Bob Geldof. He acts as a trustee for the charity and also serves as an ambassador for Save the Children.

Midge Ure will play Birmingham Town Hall on February 21.

