Maverick Sabre to play Birmingham

By Rebecca Stanley | Music | Published:

Maverick Sabre will bring his first headline tour in five years to Birmingham.

The announcement comes in the wake of his brand new studio album When I Wake Up, the follow-up to 2015's Innerstanding.

The English-Irish singer, songwriter and rapper first rose to prominence when he featured on Terawrizt and Nu-Centz tracks Lucky and Used to Blame.

In 2010 he released his debut mixtape The Travelling Man, followed by his first album Lonely Are the Brave in 2012.

The 28-year-old star has worked with a number of musicians such as Chase and Status, The Script, Professor Green and more.

He is best known for songs such as Come Fly Away, Follow The Leader, I Used To Hale It All, Let Me Go and I Need.

Maverick Sabre will play Birmingham's O2 Institute on April 10.

Maverick Sabre will play Birmingham's O2 Institute on April 10.

