Maverick Sabre to play Birmingham

Serial burglar behind bars for stealing from Wellington family
A serial burglar has been put behind bars for more than three years for stealing electronic goods from the home of a family while they were sleeping.
Advertising
Maverick Sabre will bring his first headline tour in five years to Birmingham.
The announcement comes in the wake of his brand new studio album When I Wake Up, the follow-up to 2015's Innerstanding.
The English-Irish singer, songwriter and rapper first rose to prominence when he featured on Terawrizt and Nu-Centz tracks Lucky and Used to Blame.
In 2010 he released his debut mixtape The Travelling Man, followed by his first album Lonely Are the Brave in 2012.
The 28-year-old star has worked with a number of musicians such as Chase and Status, The Script, Professor Green and more.
He is best known for songs such as Come Fly Away, Follow The Leader, I Used To Hale It All, Let Me Go and I Need.
Maverick Sabre will play Birmingham's O2 Institute on April 10.
For more information and to buy tickets, click here.
Advertising
A serial burglar has been put behind bars for more than three years for stealing electronic goods from the home of a family while they were sleeping.
Advertising
Advertising
Login or Register to comment