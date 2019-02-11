Y Not? Festival 2019: Elbow, Two Door Cinema Club, Foals and more announced

Other acts confirmed to play include Franz Ferdinand, You Me At Six, Wold Alice, Don Broco, Happy Mondays, Echo and The Bunnymen, The Pigeon Detectives, The Damned, Professor Green and more at Pikehall.

Y Not? organisers have said “After an amazing 2018 festival, we’re so happy to have a 2019 line-up bursting at the seams.

"We’ve got a huge mix of new and old faces to the Derbyshire Dales, with massive returns from classic bands such as White Lies, plus the huge welcomes to the UK’s hottest emerging stars like Idles and Mahalia. Not forgetting 3 huge headliners".

Crossing the Peaks to kick things off are Elbow. The critically-lauded Mancunian band, lead by frontman Guy Garvey, are known for their beautifully soaring anthems such as One Day Like This.

Irish indie trio Two Door Cinema Club have some unfinished business for Y Not Festival. As returning headliners, they’re bringing their A-game this summer and some brand new bangers along the way.

The group's first EP was released in 2009 and grew into a triumph with the success of single Something Good Can Work.

Returning to the spotlight - rock heroes Foals will be closing the weekend of music, choosing Y Not? to play as part of their limited run of UK shows in 2019.

This year sees them release two albums, with the first arriving on March 8 and part two in the autumn.

Y Not? Festival will take place from July 25 to 28 at Pikehall.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.