Ozzy Osbourne rushed into intensive care

The Black Sabbath singer, 70, was reportedly sent to the critical facility in a private hospital after his bronchitis worsened, amid fears he could develop pneumonia.

His wife Sharon Osbourne and their children Kelly and Jack are said to have spent shifts by his bed keeping him company as he remained there for three days.

An insider told a national newspaper : “Poor old Ozzy hasn’t had the best of times. He’s been really struggling with flu which turned into bronchitis. Doctors feared he could contract pneumonia which, in a person over 70, can be fatal.

“This sparked a lot of panic among those closest to him, but doctors reassured everyone he was in the best possible hands.

“Ozzy’s a fighter, and is getting better day by day . The worst is over, he’s smiling again, and he can’t wait to get up on stage.”

The Birmingham-born music legend is hoping to be released from hospital later this week, and is said to be on the mend.

'Complications'

His hospital dash comes after he was forced to postpone his UK and European tour, telling fans at the time that he was suffering "complications from flu".

He called off a series of dates - including shows in Birmingham, Nottingham, Manchester and Glasgow with Judas Priest - due to health issues.

In a post on Twitter , Sharon, 66, wrote: "As some of you may have heard, Ozzy was admitted to hospital following some complications from the flu.

"His doctors feel this is the best way to get him on a quicker road to recovery

"Thanks to everyone for their concern and love."

Ozzy promised his tour was being rescheduled and would start again in September.