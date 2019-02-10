Birmingham gig and greatest hits album for Newton Faulkner

The Dream Catch Me and Teardrop singer has just released his latest track Don't Leave Me Waiting on january 25, and he certainly hasn't left fans feeling neglected as straight on the back of that he has announced new album The Very Best Of Newton Faulkner...So Far with a March 8 release and a full UK tour to back it up.

The tour will stop at Birmingham's O2 Institute on April 26.

The Very Best Of Newton Faulkner...So Far consists of 31 tracks, including fan-favourites Dream Catch Me, Write It On Your Skin and Clouds, alongside three brand new songs. In addition, his renowned cover versions will be presented on a second disc including newly recorded live versions of the iconic Bohemian Rhapsody and Send Me On My Way that fans have been requesting for years.

He said: “The Best Of feels like a real milestone. I’m so proud of it as a body of work and the second disc was so much fun to make. I love the challenge of covering songs, which is probably reflected in my choices.

"For people that have seen me live before, there are some old favourites and there are some tracks no-one has ever heard me perform.”

Throughout his career, Faulkner has sold more than 1.5 million records with over 180 million streams combining to make him one of the UK’s most successful singer-songwriters of this millennium.

Newton was even seen in Birmingham last year, taking to the stage performing as The Sung Thoughts of The Journalist in Jeff Wayne’s UK arena tour of The War Of The Worlds.

Tickets for the O2 Institute gig are already on sale and can be purchased from both SeeTickets and his website.