Ms Banks to headline free Birmingham event at Mama Roux's

Mobile network VOXI by Vodafone is joining with hit YouTube video series Chicken Shop Date to bring The Hot Sauce Tour on the road. The alternative option for Valentine's Day will be taking place at Mama Roux's in Digbeth on February 14.

The show will be headlined by rap powerhouse Ms Banks, who penned her first lyrics at 11 years old and has been named "one to watch" by the likes of fellow female superstars Cardi B and Nicki Minaj. Ms Banks, the woman behind the knockout singles Day Ones, Chat 2 Mi Gyal, and most recently Hood B*tch, has become a force to be reckoned with in UK rap.

Also on the bill that night will be JAY1, dedicated Hot Sauce Tour DJ Damn Shaq and special guests yet to be announced.

Chicken Shop Date CEO Amelia Dimoldenberg, who is also hosting the event, is looking forward to taking the Youtube phenomenon on tour, and said: "Massive thank you to VOXI for making this all possible!"

For free tickets to the show, go to http://hotsaucetour.co.uk/