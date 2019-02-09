Henry’s Blueshouse set to reopen in Birmingham

The doors of Henry’s Blueshouse at The Bull's Head in Bishopsgate Street, off Broad Street, will open at 7pm on March 5 with free admission.

The original Henry’s Blueshouse opened in The Crown Hotel in 1968 and ran every Tuesday into the early 1970s under the flag Tuesdays is Bluesdays.

Organised by trumpet player and band manager Jim Simpson, originally as a platform for Bakerloo Blues Line, later shortened to Bakerloo, it quickly developed into one of the most important music venues in this city.

American bluesmen and leading British rock and blues attractions, including Led Zeppelin and Black Sabbath, featured weekly at the small upstairs room adjacent to New Street Station.

Henry’s was seen as an important stepping stone to fame by dozens of bands including Status Quo, Jethro Tull, Thin Lizzy and Judas Priest.

American Bluesmen to grace the stage at Henry’s Blueshouse included Arthur Big Boy Crudup, who wrote “That’s Alright Now Mama”, the first Elvis Presley hit, Champion Jack Dupree, Lightnin’ Slim, Sonny Terry & Brownie McGhee, Reverend Gary Davis and J.B. Hutto.

Henry’s Blueshouse at The Bull's Head is organised by the venue’s founder, Jim Simpson, in conjunction with Davenports Brewery.

Simon Key, marketing director of Davenports, said: “We are delighted to be hosting this legendary night. The Blues will find a perfect home at The Bull's Head."

From 7pm there will be blues films, sometimes blues talks and interviews as well as the occasional workshop, album or book launch.

On the opening night blues journalist Stuart Constable will interview the founder, Jim Simpson, about life at the early Henry’s, discovering Black Sabbath and working with American bluesmen.

Any card-holding member of the original Henry’s Blueshouse gets a free drink of presentation of their membership card.

The Shufflepack from High Wycombe will play on the opening night,

The opening of Henry’s Blueshouse at The Bull's Head is part of the events programme to celebrate 50 years of Big Bear Records.

Henry was a particularly handsome Afghan hound who lived next door to Jim Simpson, managing director of of Big Bear Records and the festival director of the Birmingham, Solihull and Sandwell Jazz Festival which will stage its 35th edition from July 19 to 28.