Pink Floyd tribute band Darkside bringing show to Bridgnorth - four times

Darkside will be performing at the Theatre On The Steps for two weekends beginning February 15 and February 23.

A representative of the band said: "Back at what we consider to be our home venue, Darkside will provide a veritable Floyd-fest over two weekends at this wonderful intimate theatre.

"The Friday shows will have an emphasis on the 1970s Floyd Albums, including The Dark Side of the Moon in full and featuring the outstanding Cariss Auburn. Saturdays will be a selection of favourites from pretty much the whole back catalogue."

Darkside, The Pink Floyd Show

Fans with specific requests can contact the band through their website darksidefloydshow.com

Darkside will start at 7.30pm and tickets cost £18 if booked in advanced and £20 on the night.

Their 2019 tour returns to Shropshire with a concert at Shrewsbury's Theatre Severn on September 21.

By Aidan Short