Lady Gaga set to perform at the Grammys

Lady Gaga is set to perform at the Grammys on Sunday.

The singer and actress, who is up for five awards, will take to the stage at the Staples Centre in Los Angeles.

Other acts including Mark Ronson, Dua Lipa, Chloe x Halle and Travis Scott have also joined the line-up, the Recording Academy announced on Twitter.

Yolanda Adams, Fantasia and past Grammy nominee Andra Day will honour the late Aretha Franklin at the event.

The newly announced acts join big names such as Katy Perry, Diana Ross, J Balvin, Camila Cabello, Cardi B, Post Malone, Ricky Martin, Shawn Mendes and Dolly Parton on the bill.

Rapper Kendrick Lamar leads the way in nominations with eight, followed by Drake with seven and producer Boi-1Da on six.

The Grammys, hosted by Alicia Keys, take place on February 10.