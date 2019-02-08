Birmingham show for She Drew The Gun

Their 6Music A-Listed current single Something For The Pain is currently doing the rounds with an artsy video in tow. The stylish black and white video was produced and directed by Johnny Gregory and shot in Liverpool.

“The song is about a conversation with a refugee set in the future,” says Louisa Roach, She Drew The Gun’s frontwoman, guitarist and songwriter. “At the point where the refugee crisis has become so big and automation so ubiquitous, that what is left of the first world finally make the decision to become a people rather than profit-based society, one that treats everybody as citizens - giving them their basic needs.

"In the video we played with the idea of that future exchange using ‘Jenny Holzer'-style text art to create a narrative and dancers to represent the conversation."

Something For The Pain is the second single to be taken from the Wirral four-piece’s acclaimed second album Revolution Of Mind, a BBC 6Music Album Of The Year last year which also includes lead single Resister.

Produced by The Coral’s James Skelly at Liverpool’s Parr Street Studios, Revolution Of Mind is the follow-up to the 2016 debut Memories Of Another Future, which contained the BBC 6 Music-playlisted singles Poem, Pit Pony, Since You Were Not Mine and No Hole In My Head.

She Drew The Gun will be at Birmingham's Castle & Falcon on February 27, For tickets, priced at £9.35, click here.