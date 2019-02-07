Live Birmingham date for Kevin Smith and Ralph Garman podcast

It will be its first visit to the UK since 2014, and will take place at the Second City's Symphony Hall on May 11.

Recorded live in front of a theatre audience, these shows will see Smith and Garman look back at the week’s biggest entertainment stories from the US and beyond. The duo bring current Hollywood events to life by entertaining audiences with their unique brand of comedy, famous impressions and vivid improvisation.

With more than 340 episodes released since its launch in 2012, Hollywood Babble-On quickly became a podcast sensation with a mammoth following. It has been named by iTunes as one of the Best Podcasts of The Year and regularly appears as one of the Top 20-rated podcasts on their listings. The podcast frequently tours cities around the United States and Canada, recording episodes in front of sold-out audiences including special episodes from iconic events such as Comic-Con in San Diego.

Starting with Clerks in 1994, Smith has been making movies, TV, live shows and podcasts for 25 years, including cult favourites Mallrats, Dogma, and the Jay and Silent Bob series. He says he "almost died recently, but it was only a passing thing" following a heart attack last year.

Garman is a talented voice actor and can be heard every week voicing various characters on Fox TV‘s animated hit show Family Guy. He’s appeared with Al Pacino and Matthew McConaughey in the movie Two For The Money, and as Mark Wahlberg’s befuddled dad in the smash hit Seth MacFarlane comedy Ted, as well as Smith-helmed films Red State, Tusk and Yoga Hosers.

Tickets for Babble The *U*K On! are on general sale from 10am today from seesmod.com and aegpresents.co.uk