Camper Calling announce the Fratellis, The Feeling and Sleeper

The three-day event, taking place at Ragley Hall near Stratford-upon-Avon from August 23 to 25, returns for its fourth year for a weekend of music, magic, relaxation, family fun and foodie feasts.

The brainchild of the team behind Camper Jam at Weston Park on the Staffordshire/Shropshire border, the festival combines an all-embracing family festival experience with a breathtaking camping holiday.

This year, campers can also book an extra night and arrive on the Thursday afternoon. The campsite has also been extended into the stunning nearby woodland to meet growing demand.

The Feeling will play their 2006 debut record in full

Away from the music, there are plenty of activities to dive into. With family at its heart, Camper Calling hosts a range of activities for families of all ages, from face-painting and funfairs to graffiti to glitter, big tops and bumper-cars to watersports and woodland walks.

There are creative workshops, campfire tales, circus workshops and much more.

Festival director Shelley Mears said: “We’re over the moon with our line-up so far. The Fratellis, The Feeling and Sleeper are icons and masters of big sing-along indie anthems. I for one can’t wait.

"And with plenty more acts to be announced, there is guaranteed to be something to get you and the kids throwing shapes from noon until night. And its more than just the music.”

Brit Award-winners The Fratellis top the bill. They are back with fifth album In Your Own Sweet Time to add to their hits including Chelsea Dagger, Whistle For The Choir, Henrietta, Mistress Mable and Baby Fratelli.

Sleeper are back with a new album this year

The Feeling will hit Camper Calling to play their debut million-selling album Twelve Stops And Home from 2006. The album featured hit singles such as Sewn, Fill My Little World, Never Be Lonely, Rose and Love It When You Call. These tracks went on to earn the chart topping five-piece the title of most-played act on British radio in 2006 as well as the Ivor Novello Award for Songwriters of the Year.

Frontman Dan Gillespie Sells said: “I’m so excited to be playing with the band again. To be performing an album that has always meant so much to me is going to be quite an experience. What a party it’s going to be.”

After hibernating for 21 years, Britpop favourites Sleeper are back on the road following a sell-out tour last year. Fronted by Louise Werner, Sleeper notched up eight top 40 singles and three top 10 albums before they split in 1998. Their hits included Sale Of The Century, What Do I Do Now, Nice Guy Eddie, Statuesque and Inbetweener. The band will also return in 2019 with a new album.

Full information on the festival and tickets can be bought on their website.