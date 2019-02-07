Birmingham gig for William The Conqueror

Bleeding On The Soundtrack will be out on February 15 - their second LP.

Ex-Atlantic singer songwriter Ruarri Joseph (guitar/vocals), Naomi Holmes (bass/vocals) and Harry Harding (drums/vocals) deliver a brand of Americana that bleeds into heavier Southern rock, with touches of blues and influences in the youthful sounds of grunge and indie-rock.

Bleeding On The Soundtrack follows the debut Proud Distributor Of The Peace in 2017 in an abstract biographical trilogy inspired by Hermann Hesse’s book My Belief.

Fans will be able to see them perform their new material when they play Kings Heath's Hare & Hounds on May 23.

The trio's live performances have a boundless energy and rawness that has been captured on the record with the help of producer Ethan Johns (Ryan Adams, Kings of Leon, Laura Marling).

For tickets to the Hare & Hounds show, priced at £11, click here.