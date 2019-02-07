Menu

Birmingham gig for The Amazons sold out

By Leigh Sanders | Music | Published:

Indie lads The Amazons are performing in Birmingham next week - but tickets have all already been snapped up.

The Amazons are at Hare & Hounds next week

On the week they marked their return with new single Mother, they are now turning their attentions to performing at Kings Heath's Hare & Hounds on Wednesday.

Mother was Annie Mac’s Hottest Record on Radio 1 on Tuesday, and is Jack Saunders’ Tune of The Week on Radio 1 all this week.

Frontman Matthew Thomson said of the new hit: “In the age of social media we’re constantly told how to act, how to feel and how to think. This is a defiant song, challenging friends, gods and everyone in between."

The Amazons were the most hotly-tipped band of 2017 and followed through with their debut album reaching No.8 in the official chart.

All of their very small UK underplay shows next week sold out in mere seconds. Fans without tickets are advised to keep their eyes out on the venue's website for any returned tickets coming back out on sale.

Leigh Sanders

By Leigh Sanders
@LSanders_Star

Senior sub editor for the MNA portfolio and entertainments writer leaning towards features and reviews. Get releases to me at leigh.sanders@expressandstar.co.uk

