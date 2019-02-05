White Lies to play Birmingham

The London post-punk band recently released their fifth full-length studio album Five, featuring singles Tokyo, Finish Line, Believe It and Time to Give.

Formed in 2007, the trio are best known for hits such as Take It Out on Me, Unfinished Business, Death, There Goes Our Love Again, To Lose My Life, Bigger Than Us and Farewell To The Fairground.

The band have headlined BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend, earned a place on the 2009 NME Awards tour, and have featured on multiple 'ones to watch' polls for the coming year, including the BBC's Sound of 2009 poll and the BRITs Critics' Choice Award.

White Lies will play Birmingham's O2 Institute on February 15.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.