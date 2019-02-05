The Quireboys and FM to play Wolverhampton

Originally The Choirboys and then The Queerboys, the Quireboys formed in 1984 and are best known for songs such as There She Goes Again, Hey You, 7 O'Clock and I Don't Love You Any More.

Since their formation the group have performed at Monsters of Rock and have toured with the likes of Whitesnake and Guns 'N' Roses.

This year they will release their 12th studio album, Amazing Disgrace, as part of a pledge campaign.

Formed in 1984, FM are known for hits such as That Girl, Let Love Be The Leader, Frozen Heart and Closer to Heaven.

They have appeared at festivals such as Download and Planet Rockstock, and have toured with bands such as Foreigner, Journey, Thin Lizzy and Heart.

They released their latest album, Atomic Generation, last year featuring singles Black Magic and Killed By Love.

Bad Touch and Vega will support the bands on the tour.

The Quireboys and FM will play KK's Steel Mill on April 9.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.