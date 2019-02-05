Terrorvision's Tony Wright to bring solo tour to Wolverhampton

During his time with Terrorvision, the 50-year-old musician released hit songs such as Pretend Best Friend, Tequila, Oblivion and Alice What's The Matter.

The group formed in 1987 and initially disbanded in 2001, before reforming in 2005. A 25th anniversary tour celebrating 'How to Make Friends and Influence People' was announced by the band in a video-post on Facebook in November last year, with dates at London's Islington Assembly Hall, SWX Bristol, Rock City Nottingham, and the O2 Ritz in Manchester in May.

During his time with Terrorvision Tony was a popular and frequent guest on the BBC2 TV programme Never Mind the Buzzcocks and also presented Top of the Pops.

In 2014 he announced a solo acoustic project and released his debut solo album Thoughts 'N' All.

He followed this with 2016 solo release Walnut Dash.

Tony Wright will play Wolverhampton's Hummingbird on February 17.

