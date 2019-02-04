Wolverhampton unsigned artist Kupid the King performing in Birmingham at UK-US collaborative album launch

The former The Ticket Unsigned page star spent time in the US in the autumn where he performed at the A3C (All 3 Coasts) Festival & Conference in Atlanta, Georgia, while networking with artists and producers as part of his involvement with the Tapes UK project linking musicians on both sides of the Atlantic.

As part of the trip in October, Kupid recorded an international collaboration with Richmond, Virginia-based artist J Bizz and Chicago producer Marc Brook. The collaboration was recorded at the world renowned Patchwerk Recording Studios, who boast work with Outkast, Kendrick Lamar, Whitney Houston, Nas and many more under its belt.

Kupid and J Bizz had met at A3C and during their short time together wrote, recorded and filmed a music video for their new single Signs, which was produced by Marc Brook and is set for full release this month.

The video was directed and produced by Ivery Media and will be available to view on Kupid's YouTube channel from February 23.

The single will be released a day earlier at the launch party for the new Tapes album at Birmingham's suki10c on Bordesley Street, which will see Kupid perform with J Bizz, Atlanta artist Add a Decimal and Birmingham’s own Lekky. The album features music from both US and UK artists.

The night kicks off with welcome drinks at 6.45pm, before an album listening and networking session between 7pm and 8.30pm. The album launch night and artist showcase kicks off properly at 9pm before the evening ends at 1am on February 23.

And Kupid is inviting over organisations to get involved while the American artists are in the area.

He said: "J Bizz, Add a Decimal and I will be available from February 21-to-25 for events, shoots and interviews. Our schedule has already started to tighten up so if you would like to get involved get in touch before February 10."

Speaking about the launch night, he added: "Come and join us for the exclusive listening and launch of the Tapes collaborative album featuring hip hop and grime artists and producers from the UK and USA.

"There's live listening to the tracks and a chance to talk to the artists who created them. You'll also have the chance to find out what we got up to while we were in Atlanta including everything from A3C Hip Hop Festival to recording at Patchwerk studios.

"You can mix with industry professionals and network with like-minded people. The night will end with live performances and music from DJ Biggoss."

For tickets to the networking section of the night, click here, while tickets tot he launch party itself are available here.