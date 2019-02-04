The Specials, Encore – album review

Funky, angry and deliciously suave - it smashes any fears about tainting their impressive back catalogue firmly out of the park.

It's got slinky basslines pouring out of every track, social commentary that makes you sit up and pay attention and some big-hitting melodies that will prove popular in their mahoosive tour to promote the new record.

Those basslines - the first two tracks will have you firmly encapsulated and tap-tap-tapping wherever you are. Just be careful while driving, we don't want any sudden braking and motorway pile-ups.

B.L.M in particular sees Horace Panter holding court and playing out a gripping undercurrent to Lynval Golding's unfortunate experiences with racism throughout his life.

This is The Specials' first new material for 37 years

He's at it again in The Lunatics, but this time the pace is slowed right down as the reggae vibes ease through the eardrums and Terry Hall croons over the top. It's like a happy ending tune to a film like Nightmare Before Christmas - hopeful and upbeat despite the societal inspiration.

Gun crime is addressed in Blam Blam Fever - their reworking of a song by The Valentines. Jumpy guitars from Golding and Moseley's own Steve Cradock link the segments nicely, while Panter again jabs everything from below with that on-point bass.

For 10 Commandments, The Specials welcome spoken word from 21-year-old Brummie activist Saffiyah Khan to re-write Prince Buster's 60s hit Ten Commandments of Man. It's a zanier side to the record and features Khan sticking two fingers up to sexism everywhere with razor-sharp wit accompanied by Gary Powell's thumping percussion.

Again, that social commentary that has defined the 2-Tone icons since the very beginning powers almost every turn. And given their success, life experience and back catalogue of hits you don't answer back.

There's a beautiful track to close the record, too. The rising melodies throughout We Sell Hope are beautiful in their cupped protection of the vocals. There's a layer of hope sandwiched in the middle there as Hall and co. provide a delightfully hopeful finale to their angsty return.

Rating: 7/10

The Specials bring their tour to Birmingham's O2 Academy on April 26