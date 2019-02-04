Enter Shikari, O2 Academy, Birmingham - in pictures

The quartet are now used to playing arena and festival stages, but fans in the city were treated to a more intimate performance at the Horse Fair venue.

Enter Shikari. Pictures by: Eleanor Sutcliffe Enter Shikari. Pictures by: Eleanor Sutcliffe Enter Shikari. Pictures by: Eleanor Sutcliffe Enter Shikari. Pictures by: Eleanor Sutcliffe Enter Shikari. Pictures by: Eleanor Sutcliffe Enter Shikari. Pictures by: Eleanor Sutcliffe Enter Shikari. Pictures by: Eleanor Sutcliffe Enter Shikari. Pictures by: Eleanor Sutcliffe Enter Shikari. Pictures by: Eleanor Sutcliffe Enter Shikari. Pictures by: Eleanor Sutcliffe Enter Shikari. Pictures by: Eleanor Sutcliffe Enter Shikari. Pictures by: Eleanor Sutcliffe Enter Shikari. Pictures by: Eleanor Sutcliffe Enter Shikari. Pictures by: Eleanor Sutcliffe Enter Shikari. Pictures by: Eleanor Sutcliffe Enter Shikari. Pictures by: Eleanor Sutcliffe Enter Shikari. Pictures by: Eleanor Sutcliffe Enter Shikari. Pictures by: Eleanor Sutcliffe Enter Shikari. Pictures by: Eleanor Sutcliffe Enter Shikari. Pictures by: Eleanor Sutcliffe Enter Shikari. Pictures by: Eleanor Sutcliffe Enter Shikari. Pictures by: Eleanor Sutcliffe Enter Shikari. Pictures by: Eleanor Sutcliffe Enter Shikari. Pictures by: Eleanor Sutcliffe Enter Shikari. Pictures by: Eleanor Sutcliffe Enter Shikari. Pictures by: Eleanor Sutcliffe Enter Shikari. Pictures by: Eleanor Sutcliffe Enter Shikari. Pictures by: Eleanor Sutcliffe Enter Shikari. Pictures by: Eleanor Sutcliffe Enter Shikari. Pictures by: Eleanor Sutcliffe Enter Shikari. Pictures by: Eleanor Sutcliffe

The tour came on the back of their fifth studio album The Spark, featuring singles such as Live Outside and The Sights.

Enter Shikari. Pictures by: Eleanor Sutcliffe

The group treated fans to an array of songs from their extensive back catalogue, with a set featuring hits such as Arguing With Thermometers, Rabble Rouser, Mothership, Havoc B, No Sleep Tonight, Juggernauts and Anaesthetist, as well as a cover of Faithless' Insomnia.

Enter Shikari. Pictures by: Eleanor Sutcliffe

Last week it was announced the band would play this year's Download Festival alongside the likes of Tool, Slipknot, Def Leppard and more.

Enter Shikari. Pictures by: Eleanor Sutcliffe

They will also hit the stages of Reading and Leeds Festival this summer, which will see bands such as Foo Fighters, The 1975, Twenty One Pilots and more perform across the August Bank Holiday weekend.