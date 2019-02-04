Bloodstock Festival 2019: Parkway Drive announced as final headliner

The Australian metallers will join previously-announced headline acts Sabaton and Scorpions, as well as Anthrax, Dimmu Borgir, Children of Bodon and more as part of the Catton Park event.

Speaking ahead of the festival, frontman Winston McCall said the band are excited for their set.

"This will be our first shot headlining a UK festival," he added.

"Bloodstock has a hell of a reputation and is renowned for having one of the best festival sites and atmospheres going.

"We’ll be bringing full production, we want to give Bloodstock a set that’s worthy of a headline slot."

Formed in 2003, the quintet are best known for songs such as Boneyards, Dark Days, Bottom Feeder, Wild Eyes, Wishing Wells and Vice Grip.

They have released six full-length albums, one EP, two DVDs, a split album and one book.

The band's latest four albums have reached the top 10 of the Australian ARIA Charts, with Ire reaching number one in October 2015, and Reverence in May 2018.

Bloodstock Festival takes place at Catton Park from August 9 to 11.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.