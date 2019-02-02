Second Birmingham date for Foals amid high demand

Tickets for their UK tour to promote upcoming new record Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost Part One were released on general sale at 10am yesterday with most people trying to buy online met with 'sold out' messages within two minutes - leaving them frustrated.

The original Digbeth Arena date is for June 15, with Foals now also due to play the venue on June 16.

Foals fans took to Twitter to voice their heartbreak, with @LauraTwigglet saying: "Have Sat tickets sold out already? " while @togetherbypins went further by saying: "Woke up feeling horribly depressed today. Which may be due to the fact that 1) it hasn’t snowed 2) I missed out on Foals tickets and 3) I dreamt about going on holiday with Tom Holland and Zendaya and felt like I was third wheeling the whole time."

But some were lucky such as user @AnnaBrantPhoto, who posted: "Tickets to @foals in Brum bought, what a great 21st birthday present."

Since the second date went live, plenty of Twitter users have already been posting messages trying to swap tickets bought for the Sunday show for sought-after Saturday tickets instead.

Part One of the new Foals album is due out March 8, with Part Two expected in the autumn.

Tickets for the second show are still available here.