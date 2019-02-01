Fun Lovin' Criminals, The Mill, Digbeth - review

Frontman Huey Morgan just owns the stage, even if he's high on painkillers, as was the case last night at The Mill in Digbeth, Birmingham.

Having injured his ankle, he spent most of the gig sat on chair but it didn't take anything away from the performance.

Ably assist by the superb drummer, Frank Benbini, and the multi-instrumentalist Brian Leiser, the Criminals got the crowd dancing, jiving and bopping for more than two hours.

Opening with a few clips from Pulp Fiction, the crowd knew they were in for a treat.

The Fun Lovin' Criminals are just so laid back. You can tell they just love playing great music in any venue.

I think they were pleasantly surprised by the layout at The Mill, and the reception they received from their fans.

Huey had skinned his head for the occasion and, sat on his stall – high on Codeine because of his ankle injury (his words, not mine) – he reminded the crowd why he is, in my humble opinion, one of the most under-rated guitar players in the business.

If you want funk, if you want flow, if you want to get your groove on, there is no better musician to dance too.

Huey spent a lot of time talking to the crowd, and it was appreciated. It was clear he was grateful for the support and the love, but I'm not sure he understands how much his fans appreciate the music he has created for us.

It's easy to dismiss the classic Criminal tracks. They are so well known, but they haven't ever really got the credit they deserve.

Their blend of hip hop and bluesy rhythms is mind-blowing at times.

The group was formed in 1993 by Leiser and drummer Mags Mackie Jayson. Eventually they hooked up with vocalist-guitarist Huey, who really is the face of the band.

When Jayson left, he was replaced by Benbini and, combined with the amazingly-talented Leiser, the band we know today was formed.

King of New York. Wow. If you can't dance to that track, you can't dance to anything. But you also have to understand that the band's lyrics are very tongue-in-cheek.

I fell for it myself at first. 'Free John Gotti', go the lyrics, but far from actually showing love for one of New York's biggest gangsters, the song is not meant to be taken seriously at all.

Having said that, there is no band that loves their home state more than the New York born and bred Fun Lovin' Criminals.

It is their home and it's so nice they have found time to share they musical background and tastes with us all.

And just when you thought it couldn't get any funkier, they broke into Smoke Em, which is about what you'd expect. Smoking drugs was not always legal in America.

Being a huge fan of blue, rock and hip hop, to listen to a band that combines all three is a truly wonderful experience.

"We appreciate new music," announced Huey, before breaking into one of their new tracks. As you can imagine, it was full of groove, melody and down-right kiss-ass passion.

"Throw your hands in the air," screamed the drummer before he broke into Up on the Hill, another one of their superb tracks.

And then, queue the vibrating guitar as Scooby Snacks followed, accompanied, as ever, with some of the classic lines from Quentin Tarantino's films.

Just as we were getting into the groove, the band broke off for some impromptu hip hop music, just to show their love and to get the crowd jumping and dancing even more.

There was a lot of love for Biggie. It was Love Unlimited, if you catch my drift. Is there a smoother song in the world? I doubt it.

Whether or not Barry White saved your life, or got you back with you ex-wife, the homage to his music, loving crafted by the Criminals, is a work of wonder. What a night.