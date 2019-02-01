Enter Shikari announced to play Download Festival 2019

The announcement comes after more than 40 bands were revealed to be playing the Donnington Park festival on Tuesday, including the likes of Stone Temple Pilots, Clutch and Halestorm.

The St Albans Quartet will also play this year's Reading and Leeds festival alongside the likes of Post Malone, Twenty One Pilots, The 1975 and Foo Fighters.

The alternative rockers formed in 1999 under the name Hybryd, before adopting their current name.

Their debut studio album, Take to the Skies, was released in 2007 and reached number four in the Official UK Album Chart, and has since been certified gold in the UK.

Enter Shikari have since gone on to release a further four full-length studio albums, begin their own record label titled Ambush Reality, and perform headline shows and festival sets across the globe.

The group are best known for hit songs such as Arguing With Thermometers, Destabilise, Juggernauts, Sorry You're Not A Winner and Mothership.

Download Festival will take place from June 14 to 16.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.